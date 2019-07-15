Malindi Elmore returns to competition as marathoner after lengthy break

Malindi Elmore, from Kelowna, B.C., celebrates winning in the women's 1,500-metre event at the Canadian Track and Field Championships in Calgary, Alta., Friday, June 29, 2012. Malindi Elmore once ran with the weight of nagging injuries and frustratingly tough Olympic standards, at a time track and field was struggling through one of its darkest doping eras. She runs more lightly these days. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh