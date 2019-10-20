QUEBEC - Mathieu Robitaille's 44-yard TD pass to Vincent Breton-Robert helped the Laval Rouge et Or capture a 16-3 win over the Montreal Carabins on Sunday.
Robitaille opened the scoring with his long strike to Robert at 9:02 of the first to cap a 54-yard, four-play drive before 19,381 spectators at Telus Stadium.
Thomas Buldoc finished 17-of-27 passing for 202 yards for Laval (6-1). Alexis Cote ran for 67 yards on 11 carries.
Montreal (6-2) could only manage Louis Philippe Simoneau's 22-yard field goal in the third quarter.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2019.
