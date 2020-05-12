MONTREAL - The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Cameron Hillis to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The contract will begin in the 2020-21 season.

Hillis, 19, had 24 goals and a team-leading 59 assists in 62 games while serving as captain of the Ontario Hockey League's Guelph Storm in 2019-20.

The Oshawa, Ont., native played 155 career games with Guelph since making his junior debut in 2017-18. Hillis registered 164 points (54 goals, 110 assists) and 118 penalty minutes, wit a plus-6 defensive rating.

The five-foot-10, 171-pound forward was selected by the Canadiens in the third round, 66th overall in the 2018 NHL draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2020.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.