MONTREAL - The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Cameron Hillis to a three-year, entry-level contract.
The contract will begin in the 2020-21 season.
Hillis, 19, had 24 goals and a team-leading 59 assists in 62 games while serving as captain of the Ontario Hockey League's Guelph Storm in 2019-20.
The Oshawa, Ont., native played 155 career games with Guelph since making his junior debut in 2017-18. Hillis registered 164 points (54 goals, 110 assists) and 118 penalty minutes, wit a plus-6 defensive rating.
The five-foot-10, 171-pound forward was selected by the Canadiens in the third round, 66th overall in the 2018 NHL draft.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2020.