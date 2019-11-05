What load management? Rookie RJ Barrett logging heavy minutes in New York

Sacramento Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica (88) defends New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York on November 3, 2019. New York Knicks coach David Fizdale has a lot of faith in guard RJ Barrett. The amount of floor time the prized rookie has logged so far in his first NBA season is proof of that.Barrett, a 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., is averaging 37.1 minutes a game, fourth among all players heading into Tuesday's contests. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Kathy Willens