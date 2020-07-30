Thursday's Games

MLB

American League

Cleveland 2 Minnesota 0

Kansas City 5 Detroit 3

N.Y. Yankees 8 Baltimore 6

National League

L.A. Dodgers 6 Arizona 3

San Diego 12 San Francisco 7 (10 innings)

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati (postponed, weather)

Interleague

Washington 6 Toronto 4

Atlanta 2 Tampa Bay 1

Boston 4 N.Y. Mets 2

---

NBA

Utah 106 New Orleans 104

L.A. Lakers 103 L.A. Clippers 101

---

MLS

Philadelphia 3 Sporting Kansas City 1

---

NHL Exhibition

At Edmonton

Nashville 2 Dallas 0

Vegas 4 Arizona 1

At Toronto

Columbus 4 Boston 1

---

