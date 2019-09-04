Bombers chasing sixth straight home victory in rematch with Riders

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) celebrates a touchdown during first half CFL action against the Ottawa Redblacks, in Regina, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. To move atop the West Division standings, Fajardo and the Saskatchewan Roughriders will have to do something no other CFL club has this season: Beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at home.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Matt Smith