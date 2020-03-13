Bettman: NHL players in isolation while season is on hold

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2018, file photo, National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks at a press conference at the Board of Governors annual meeting in Sea Island, Ga. Bettman says players and staff have been told to stay away from the rink and self-isolate while the league is on a hiatus of uncertain length. Bettman said in a phone interview Friday, March 13, 2020, with the Associated Press and the league's website that, to his knowledge, no players or league employees have tested positive for the new coronavirus.(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)