LAUSANNE, Switzerland - The Canadian mixed curling team will carry a perfect record into the quarterfinals at the Youth Olympics.
Canada defeated Estonia 10-2 on Tuesday to improve to 5-0.
Skip Nathan Young of Torbay, N.L., is joined by Lauren Rajala, Emily Deschenes and Jaedon Neuert on the Canadian rink.
The Canadians face Japan on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.
In alpine skiing, Louis Latulippe of Quebec City was 10th in the men's slalom, while Mackenzie Wood did not finish. In the women's slalom, Sarah Brown of Mont-Tremblant, Que., did not finish and Alice Marchessault of Ste-Anne-des-Lacs, Que., was disqualified.
In biathlon, Jenna Sherrington of Calgary led Canada with a 14th-place finish in the women's 6 km sprint. Pascale Paradis of Calgary was 30th and Naomi Walch of Calgary was 52nd.
Ethan Algra of Abbotsford, B.C., was 40th in the men's 7.5 km sprint. Lucas Sadesky of Vernon, B.C., was 77th and Calgary's Finn Berg was 84th.
In mixed relay ski mountaineering, Calgary's Ema Chlepkova and Erye Findlay joined forces with Norway's Trym Dalset Loedoeen and Iran's Roksana Savehshemshaki to finish 10th.
Canada has sent 77 athletes — all between the ages of 15 and 18 — to the Youth Olympics, which run through Jan. 22.
Canada hasn't won a medal in the first five days of competition.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2020.
