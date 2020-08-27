Study finds players who play in pride games use homophobic language less often

In this Feb. 3, 2017, photo, the scoreboard shows "Pride Night," before the start of an NHL hockey game between the Florida Panthers and the Anaheim Ducks in Sunrise, Fla. Athletes who have played in diversity-themed games that celebrate pride and inclusion use homophobic language less often than players who have not, according to new research from Australia's Monash University and Ryerson University in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Wilfredo Lee