World Cup cross-country event in Canmore cancelled

Skiers compete during World Cup cross country skiing women's 10km event in Canmore, Alta., on March 11, 2016. A World Cup cross-country ski event scheduled for next week in Canmore, Alta., has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The FIS, the world governing body for skiing, announced the cancellation for the March 20-22 event on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh