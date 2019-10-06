Toronto FC beats Columbus and earns home game in first round of MLS playoffs

Montreal Impact midfielder Shamit Shome (28) and Toronto FC midfielder Marco Delgado (8) vie for the ball in the second half of the second leg of Canadian Champion soccer action in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Toronto FC hosts Columbus Crew SC in its MLS regular-season finale on a day when it will finally find out the who and where of its post-season run. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston