Winger Liam Kay, the Wolfpack's first-ever player signing, leaves for Wakefield

Toronto Wolfpack's Aston Sims lifts up teammate Liam Kay as they celebrate defeating the Featherstone Rovers in the Million Pound Game in Betfred Championship rugby league action in Toronto, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Kay, the Toronto Wolfpack's leading try-scorer and first-ever signing, has left the transatlantic rugby league club to join Wakefield Trinity. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston