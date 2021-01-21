B.C. Lions sign wide receiver Shaq Johnson to contract extension

VANCOUVER - The B.C. Lions have signed Canadian wide receiver Shaq Johnson to a contract extension.
The six-foot, 185-pound native of Brampton, Ont., recorded career highs in receptions (39) and yards (597) in 2019 while also scoring a pair of touchdowns.
Johnson has appeared in 54 games for the Lions over the past four seasons, making 97 catches for 1,454 yards and seven touchdowns.
In his first full season as a pro in 2017, Johnson was the Lions' nominee for the CFL's most outstanding Canadian.
Johnson was selected in the fourth round, 32nd overall, of the 2017 CFL draft.
TICATS SIGN EIGHT FROM DRAFT CLASS
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed eight of their nine 2020 draft picks, including first-round selections Coulter Woodmansey and Mason Bennett.
Woodmansey, Hamilton's fifth overall pick, played in 32 games, including 28 starts at guard, over four seasons at the University of Guelph (2016-19).
The six-foot-five, 325-pound native of Toronto was named an OUA first-team all-star and a second-team all-Canadian in 2019.
Bennett, taken ninth overall, played 43 games over four seasons at the University of North Dakota (2016-19). The six-foot-four, 235-pound Winnipeg native posted 128 total tackles, 20 sacks, three pass breakups, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
Hamilton also signed linebacker Bailey Feltmate (second round, Acadia University), receiver Tyler Ternowski (third round, University of Waterloo), defensive back Stavros Katsantonis (fourth round, University of British Columbia), offensive lineman Joseph Bencze, (fifth round, McMaster University) defensive back Jean Ventose (sixth round, University of British Columbia) and defensive lineman Tom Schnitzler (eighth round, University of British Columbia).
The Tiger-Cats’ seventh-round selection, kicker JJ Molson, is currently on the practice roster of the NFL's Green Bay Packers.
STAMPS INK DRAFT PICKS
CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed six of their 2020 draft picks — defensive back Michael Asibuo, kicker/punter Keiran Burnham, linebacker Kurtis Gray, receiver Tyson Middlemost, defensive lineman Andrew Seinet-Spaulding and offensive lineman Jon Zamora.
Zamora was the highest pick of the six, going in the third round (26th overall). He was a three-time Atlantic University Sport all-star at St. Francis Xavier.
Asibuo played for Concordia the past four seasons, registering 51 tackles, five interceptions, 11 pass breakups and one forced fumble.
Burnham was a second-team all-Canadian at punter in 2019 at St. FX.
Gray was a first-team all-Canadian on special teams in 2019 at Waterloo.
Middlemost had 83 receptions for 1,032 yards and seven touchdowns in 26 games over four seasons at McMaster.
Seinet-Spaulding won the J.P. Metras Trophy as U Sports' most outstanding lineman in 2019 at McGill.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2021.