Carla Suarez Navarro knocks out Venus Williams at Rogers Cup

Venus Williams of the US returns a shot to Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain during round 1 of the Rogers Cup Women's tennis tournament in Toronto, Tuesday August 6, 2019. Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams has made an early exit at the Rogers Cup. The 39-year-old American lost 6-4, 6-2 to Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro in the first match on centre court at the Aviva Centre on Tuesday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch