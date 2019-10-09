Wednesday's Games
MLB Post-season
National League Division Series
St. Louis 13 Atlanta 1
(Cardinals win series 3-2)
Washington 7 L.A. Dodgers 3 (10 innings)
(Nationals win series 3-2)
---
NHL
Buffalo 5 Montreal 4 (OT)
Philadelphia 4 New Jersey 0
Vancouver 8 Los Angeles 2
---
NBA Pre-season
Detroit 124 Dallas 117
Washington 137 Guangzhou Long-Lions 98
Miami 108 Charlotte 94
Orlando 97 Atlanta 88
New Orleans 127 Chicago 125
Milwaukee 133 Utah 99
---
Thursday's Games
(All times Eastern)
MLB Post-season
American League Division Series
Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:07 p.m.
(Best-of-five series tied 2-2)
---
NHL
Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Washington at Nashville, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Calgary at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 10 p.m.
---
NFL
N.Y. Giants at New England, 8:20 p.m.
---
NBA Pre-season
Toronto vs. Houston at Tokyo, 6 a.m.
Brooklyn vs. L.A. Lakers at Shanghai, 7:30 a.m.
New Zealand Breakers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Maccabi Haifa at Portland, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
---
