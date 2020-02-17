BELLEVILLE, Ont. - Josh Norris had two goals and an assist as the Belleville Senators downed the Syracuse Crunch 5-2 on Monday in American Hockey League action.
Alex Formenton and Rudolfs Balcers added a goal and an assist apiece while Joseph LaBate also scored for the Senators (33-15-5).
Joseph LaBate made 28 saves to help Belleville improve to 8-1-1 in its last 10 games.
Alex Barre-Broulet and Ross Colton each had a goal and an assist for the Crunch (24-22-8), who got 21 saves from Scott Wedgewood.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2020.
