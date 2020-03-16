Kevin Koe curling team parts company with second Colton Flasch

Canada skip Kevin Koe, third B.J. Neufeld, second Colton Flasch, lead Ben Hebert, left to right, stand on the podium after losing to Sweden in the gold medal game at the Men's World Curling Championship in Lethbridge, Alta. on Sunday, April 7, 2019. The Kevin Koe curling team has split with second Flasch. Flasch won a Canadian title and world championsihp silver medal with Koe in 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson