Anthony Alford appreciates Blue Jays' support for BLM, but says 'long way to go'

Toronto Blue Jays players, from left, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (13), Santiago Espinal (5), Cavan Biggio (8), Anthony Alford (30), and Rowdy Tellez (44) during the playing of the U.S. National Anthem before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Friday, July 24, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)