Alouettes starting to 'have fun' as they look for fourth straight win

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. throws a pass during first half CFL football actiion against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, in Montreal on July 4, 2019. ? The Montreal Alouettes are staying loose as they prepare to host the Ottawa Redblacks Friday. Montreal, riding the strong play of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., is searching for a fourth consecutive win of the season since beginning the year 0-2. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes