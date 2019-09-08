NEW YORK - Rafael Nadal has won his 19th Grand Slam title.
Nadal beat Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 on Sunday in the U.S. Open final.
The Spaniard is now one Grand Slam title behind Roger Federer for the men's all-time record.
More coming.
