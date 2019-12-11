Wednesday's Games
NHL
Washington 3 Boston 2
Montreal 3 Ottawa 2 (OT)
Colorado 3 Philadelphia 1
---
AHL
Syracuse 4 Providence 1
Hartford 3 Binghamton 1
Utica 6 Toronto 4
Rochester 4 WB/Scranton 2
Texas 3 Manitoba 1
San Jose 6 Bakersfield 2
Grand Rapids 4 San Diego 3
Stockton 3 Ontario 2 (OT)
---
NBA
Indiana 122 Boston 117
Houston 116 Cleveland 110
L.A. Clippers 112 Toronto 92
L.A. Lakers 96 Orlando 87
Charlotte 113 Brooklyn 108
Chicago 136 Atlanta 102
Utah 127 Minnesota 116
Memphis 115 Phoenix 108
Milwaukee 127 New Orleans 112
Sacramento 94 Oklahoma City 93
New York 124 Golden State 122 (OT)
---
