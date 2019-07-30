Lafreniere trying to block out NHL draft talk as Canada begins world junior prep

Canada's Alexis Lafreniere (11) hoists the Hlinka Gretzky Cup following the Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold medal game against Sweden, in Edmonton on August 11, 2018. Lafreniere is not only projected to be first overall pick at the 2020 NHL draft, the event will be held at the Bell Centre in Montreal — about a 40-minute drive from his hometown of Saint-Eustache. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan