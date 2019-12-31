TORONTO - Justin Scott scored twice in the third period as the Cleveland Monsters defeated the Toronto Marlies 4-1 in American Hockey League action Tuesday.
Paul Bittner and Kole Sherwood also scored for Cleveland (15-15-3).
Kenny Agostino had the only goal for Toronto (19-10-3).
Veini Vehvilainen stopped 28 shots for the Monsters, while Kasimir Kaskisuo made 32 stops for the Marlies
Both teams were blanked on their six power-play opportunities.
Bittner opened the scoring at 13:20 of the first period before Agostino tied it at 9:17 of the second with his 17th goal of the year.
Scott scored the winner 6:23 into the third period, and Sherwood added some insurance at the 12-minute mark.
Scott sealed the win with an empty net goal.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2019.
