TORONTO - Justin Scott scored twice in the third period as the Cleveland Monsters defeated the Toronto Marlies 4-1 in American Hockey League action Tuesday.

Paul Bittner and Kole Sherwood also scored for Cleveland (15-15-3).

Kenny Agostino had the only goal for Toronto (19-10-3).

Veini Vehvilainen stopped 28 shots for the Monsters, while Kasimir Kaskisuo made 32 stops for the Marlies

Both teams were blanked on their six power-play opportunities.

Bittner opened the scoring at 13:20 of the first period before Agostino tied it at 9:17 of the second with his 17th goal of the year.

Scott scored the winner 6:23 into the third period, and Sherwood added some insurance at the 12-minute mark.

Scott sealed the win with an empty net goal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2019.

