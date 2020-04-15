WWE cuts wrestlers after Florida deems it 'essential'

A trailer set up near a satellite truck to transmit wrestling broadcasts is parked outside the WWE Performance Center Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Florida‚Äôs top emergency official last week amended Gov. Ron DeSantis‚Äô stay-at-home order to include employees at the professional sports and media production with a national audience, if the location is closed to the public. (AP Photo/John Raoux)