Major League Soccer extends moratorium on matches to at least June 8

Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau dives to make a save during the first half of an MLS soccer game against Sporting Kansas City, in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Major League Soccer has extended its suspension of play to at least June 8 due to the global pandemic.The league initially announced a 30-day suspension of play on March 12 — two weeks into the regular season — due to the COVID-19 outbreak. A week later, citing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, it extended its season hiatus with a target return date of May 10. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck