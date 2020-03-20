Belarus plays on as world soccer shuts down due to virus

In this photo taken on Thursday, March 19, 2020, in action during the Belarus Championship soccer match between Energetik-BGU and Bate in Minsk, Belarus. Almost all of Europe has suspended soccer games amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Belarus is just getting started as officials insist they're not starting the season just to suspend it later. Unlike most of Europe, it runs on a calendar-year format, playing from March through December to avoid the snow-bound winter. For some people the new COVID-19 coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, but for some it can cause severe illness. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)