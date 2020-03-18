Team Jennifer Jones adds all-star lead Lisa Weagle, becomes five-player team

Ontario skip Rachel Homan delivers a rock as lead Lisa Weagle, left, and second Joanne Courtney sweep in championship pool action against the Wild Card team at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts at Centre 200 in Sydney, N.S. on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Weagle wasn't a free agent for long.The former member of Team Rachel Homan, who was let go last week after a decade-long run with the Ottawa-based rink, has joined Team Jennifer Jones.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan