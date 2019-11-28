Canadians Tyler Ardron, Brianna Miller to play for famed Barbarians rugby side

Canada's Tyler Ardron, right, tries to block the kick by Italy's Callum Braley during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match in Fukuoka, western Japan, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. A pair of Canadians will suit up for the famed Barbarians in a rugby doubleheader against Wales on Saturday at Cardiff's Principality Stadium. Canada captain Tyler Ardron is set to make his third straight start for the men's Barbarians. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kyodo News via AP