PSG confirms firing of coach Thomas Tuchel

FILE - In this file photo Feb. 17, 2020, PSG's head coach Thomas Tuchel listens to the media at a press conference prior the Champions League soccer match in Dortmund, Germany. Paris Saint-Germain has fired coach Thomas Tuchel while the defending champion is in third place in the French league. Tuchel's dismissal on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 came the day after PSG beat Strasbourg 4-0 and after Tuchel was questioned about comments he made to German broadcaster SPORT1.(AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)