Liam Millar edges Sam Adekugbe to win Canada Soccer video game tournament

Liverpool's Liam Millar edged Sam Adekugbe of Norway's Valerenga Fotball 1-0 Friday to win the Canadian men's national team FIFA 20 tournament.
Millar, playing with Paris Saint-Germain, went ahead in the 86th minute on an Edinson Cavani goal. Adekugbe, playing with Manchester City, had a chance to tie it in stoppage time but was denied by a fine save.
Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies, playing with Liverpool, defeated Toronto FC's Jonathan Osorio and Juventus 3-1 to finish third.
Adekugbe, who had topped the group stage standings at 3-0-1, defeated Davies 3-2 on a golden goal in semifinal play earlier in the day while Millar dispatched Osorio 3-0 in the other semifinal.
Striker Cyle Larin was eliminated Thursday as the field of five was thinned to four.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2020.