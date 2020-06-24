Funds from cancelled Training Ground directed towards Canada's future Olympians

Kelsey Mitchell of Canada celebrates after qualifying for the track cycling women's sprint final at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. The postponement of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games to 2021 has the potential to squeeze Canadian athletes preparing for 2024. Next year would have been Year 1 of the quadrennial for the Summer Games in Paris, had the COVID-19 pandemic not delayed the Tokyo Games.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Fernando Vergara