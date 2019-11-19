Threat from Three: Pelicans' guard Alexander-Walker shows his range

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (0) drives to the basket as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Miami on November 16, 2019. With the New Orleans Pelicans lineup decimated by injuries, Nickeil Alexander-Walker has gone from rookie prospect learning the ropes in the NBA to potent three-point threat off the bench. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Lynne Sladky