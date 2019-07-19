Tyler Mislawchuk aims to build on success at Edmonton triathlon event

Tyler Mislawchuk of Canada competes during the ITU World Triathlon Series race in Montreal, Sunday, August 26, 2018. Mislawchuk, fresh off a landmark World Triathlon Series podium finish in Montreal, hopes to find success again this weekend in Edmonton. The man from Oak Bluff, Man., says in this physically punishing sport he's upped his game by training his brain. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes