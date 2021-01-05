Tokyo Olympic postponement has worked in Anicka Newell's favour

Anicka Newell, of Canada, makes her jump in pole vault during the NACAC Championships in Toronto on August 11, 2018. Anicka Newell knew before her back hit the mat. The 27-year-old won the Expo Explosion pole vault meet in Belton, Texas last weekend, but far bigger than the victory was her winning height of 4.70 metres - the Tokyo Olympic standard, exactly. And in a grim Olympic year that has seen countless global competitions wiped out by COVID-19, securing that precious standard is no small feat. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch