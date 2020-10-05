Toronto Maple Leafs bring back veteran centre Jason Spezza on another one-year deal

TORONTO - The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed centre Jason Spezza to a one-year, US$700,000 contract extension.
It marks the second straight one-year deal at the NHL minimum with the Leafs for the 37-year-old Toronto native.
Spezza had nine goals and 25 points in 58 regular-season games with Toronto last season. He has 940 points (341 goals, 599 assists) in 1,123 career regular-season games and 70 points (25 goals, 45 assists) in 85 career playoff games with the Ottawa Senators, Dallas Stars and Leafs.
"He's been excellent with our young players, great experience, works his butt off every single day in the (practice) facility," Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said on a video conference call with reporters Monday. "(He's) been an outstanding addition for us."
Spezza was picked second overall by the Senators in the 2001 draft. He has played for Canada four times at the world championship, three times at the world junior championship and once at the Spengler Cup.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2020.