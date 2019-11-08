Ottawa Fury pro soccer team suspends operations

Ottawa Fury's Carl Haworth carries the ball ahead of Toronto FC's Nick DeLeon, left, during the first half of Canadian Championship soccer action in Toronto on August 14, 2019. The Ottawa Fury are suspending operations, taking professional soccer out of the nation's capital. The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG), the United Soccer League team's owner, announced the decision today. The club says it was unable to obtain required sanctioning from its governing bodies to participate in the USL in 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch