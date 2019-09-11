TORONTO - Bianca Andreescu's hometown of Mississauga, Ont., as well as neighbouring Toronto are eager to hold celebrations for the Canadian tennis star.
Whether there will be any public event to honour the recently crowned U.S. Open women's champion remains up in the air, however.
When asked about the City of Mississauga reaching out at a press conference on Wednesday, Andreescu said it was not with her directly, but was interested in the possibility of an event.
"I've just been seeing everything on social media but damn, if that happens, that would be so crazy," said Andreescu, Canada's first Grand Slam tennis singles champion.
"I was not expecting any of this. But I can get used to it. It's been pretty cool."
Andreescu also expressed interest in a Toronto parade.
"Yeah! Why not?" she said. "That would be really cool. I don't know what my schedule is at this point. I don't know, I have no idea, but if it happens it would be really cool."
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said city council passed a bylaw to name a street after Andreescu on Wednesday.
She then tweeted an "Andreescu Way" street sign.
"Has a nice ring to it, don't you think, @bandreescu_?" Crombie tweeted.
Toronto Mayor John Tory has sent a congratulatory letter to Andreescu through her representatives.
"In the letter, the mayor explained that the City of Toronto is pleased to help celebrate her win in any way that she would like," said Don Peat, spokesperson for Tory.
"The mayor is aware that Ms. Andreescu has ties to various areas in the GTA and he doesn't want to overstep on any already scheduled celebrations for the U.S. Open champion, but he also recognizes we're all eager to celebrate her as proud Canadians."
The city lit its Toronto sign in gold to honour Andreescu after her win over Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final on Saturday.
Andreescu is not expected to return to tournament play until the Beijing Open starts on Sept. 28.
Andreescu, 19, was born in Mississauga and spent time there and in her parents' birthplace of Romania during her childhood.
The family moved to Vaughan, Ont., a Toronto suburb, earlier in the decade to be closer to Tennis Canada's training facility.
