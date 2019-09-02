TORONTO - Kevin Wong ran in a 22-yard touchdown in the third quarter to put Laurier ahead, and the Golden Hawks held off the York Lions 18-10 on Monday for their first U Sports football victory of the season.
Connor Causello completed 17-of-29 pass attempts for 221 yards and an interception for Laurier (1-1).
Receiver Ente Eguavoen caught eight catches for 120 yards, Nathan Mesher kicked three field goals and Laurier forced the Lions to concede an early safety to go up 2-0 in the first quarter.
The Golden Hawks' defence held York to 231 total yards.
Brett Hunchak handled the majority of the quarterbacking duties for the Lions (0-2), completing 12-of-31 pass attempts for 129 yards. Noah Craney was 2 for 3 for 11 yards.
Alex Daley returned a punt for a TD in the second quarter.
Later Monday, Chris Merchant threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns while running in another as the Western Mustangs easily got by the Queen's Gaels, 37-17
Western's Bleska Kambamba returned an interception for a TD with 1:05 to go in the first quarter to put the Mustangs (2-0) up 20-3.
Malik Besseghieur was Merchant's No. 1 target, with four catches four 96 yards and a TD.
James Keenan was 12 for 27 for 179 yards with a TD and an interception for the Gaels (0-2).
