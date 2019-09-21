EDMONTON - Rodrigo Gattas's first-half goal stood as the winner as York9 FC defeated FC Edmonton 3-1 on Saturday in Canadian Premier League play.
Luca Gasparotto and Ryan Telfer salso scored, sandwiching the Gattas goal to give York (5-7-1) a 3-0 lead before halftime.
Easton Ongaro put Edmonton (3-5-5) on the board in the 65th minute.
In early action Saturday, the HFX Wanderers (2-6-5) played to a 0-0 draw with Valour FC (4-6-4) in Halifax.
