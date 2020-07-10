Toronto FC midfielder Nick DeLeon on life in the MLS is Back Tournament bubble

Ottawa Fury's Carl Haworth carries the ball ahead of Toronto FC's Nick DeLeon, left, during the first half of Canadian Championship soccer action in Toronto on August 14, 2019. DeLeon likes space. So life in the MLS is Back Tournament bubble has its challenges for the veteran Toronto FC midfielder. "Training, eating, hanging out in the hotel. Rinse and repeat," he said with a chuckle. DeLeon and Toronto kick off their tournament against D.C. United on Sunday in an equally challenging 9 a.m. ET start. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch