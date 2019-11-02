LAVAL, Que. - Alex Belzile scored the lone shootout goal to lift the Laval Rocket to a 6-5 comeback win over the Toronto Marlies on Saturday in the American Hockey League.
Charles Hudon had back-to-back goals late in the third period to erase a 5-3 deficit for Laval (7-5-1). Joe Cox, Dale Weise and Lukas Vejdemo also scored.
Egor Korshkov, Rasmus Sandin, Darren Archibald, Jeremy Bracco and Pontus Aberg scored for the Marlies (7-0-3), who picked up at least a point for the 10th straight game to open the season.
Charlie Lindgren made 21 saves for the win as Joseph Woll stopped 47-of-52 shots in defeat.
Laval was 1 for 4 on the power play while Toronto went 2 for 3 with the man advantage.
