MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Blake Murray scored the go-ahead goal on a power play midway through the second period as the Sudbury Wolves beat the Mississauga Steelheads 3-1 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.
Shane Bulitka and Quinton Byfield also scored for Sudbury (1-2-0) while Murray assisted on both for a three-point outing.
Aidan Prueter had the lone goal for the Steelheads (0-2-0).
Wolves goaltender Christian Purboo made 27 saves.
Mississauga's Kai Edmonds stopped 16 shots.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2019.
