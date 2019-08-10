EDMONTON - FC Edmonton is tied for first in the Canadian Premier League's fall standings after a 3-1 win over Pacific FC on Saturday.

Easton Ongaro scored two goals for Edmonton (3-1), while Oumar Diouck added a single.

Edmonton has 11 points, tied with Calgary's Cavalry FC.

Ben Fisk scored for Pacific FC (1-4-1), a Langford, B.C., squad.

CAVALRY FC 0 HFX WANDERERS 0

HALIFAX — Calgary and Halifax's teams played to a scoreless draw.

Christian Oxner made one save for HFX (2-5-1), while Marco Carducci blocked two shots for Cavalry (3-0-2).

Cavalry FC is gearing up for the second leg of the Canadian Championship semifinal against the Montreal Impact on Wednesday in Calgary. Montreal won the first leg 2-1.

VALOUR FC 2 YORK9 FC 0

TORONTO — Michele Paolucci and Michael Petrasso scored for Winnipeg's Valour (1-2-3).

Valour goalkeeper Mathias Janssens stopped eight shots for the clean sheet.

York9 fell to 3-3.

