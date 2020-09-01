Penguins star Sidney Crosby undergoes wrist surgery

FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby skates during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. Crosby underwent arthroscopic wrist surgery on Monday but should be ready to go well before the start of training camp. The team announced the procedure on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)