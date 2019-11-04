Monday's Games
NFL
Dallas 37 N.Y. Giants 18
---
NHL
Boston 6 Pittsburgh 4
Ottawa 6 N.Y. Rangers 2
Nashville 6 Detroit 1
Arizona 3 Edmonton 2 (OT)
---
NBA
Washington 115 Detroit 99
Brooklyn 135 New Orleans 125
Houston 107 Memphis 100
Milwaukee 134 Minnesota 106
Phoenix 114 Philadelphia 109
Golden State 127 Portland 118
---
Tuesday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Boston at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Chicago at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
---
AHL
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
---
NBA
Boston at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Miami at Denver, 9 p.m.
---
