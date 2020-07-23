Olympic rowing champ McBean reminds athletes that they're writing their story

Marnie McBean speaks after being named the Olympic chef de mission for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games during the Canada Day noon show on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, July 1, 2019. McBean has a message for Canada's Olympic athletes: however they navigate these turbulent times will be part of a story they'll tell for the rest of their lives.Friday marks one year out from the opening ceremonies of the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, and the three-time Olympic gold medallist in rowing and Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo, wrote a letter to the Canadian team. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang