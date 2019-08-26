Jets sign veteran forward Gabriel Bourque to one-year two-way contract

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Bourque (57) and Vancouver Canucks' Alex Biega tie each other up during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Friday November 2, 2018. The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Bourque on a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value of US$700,000 in the NHL. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

 DD

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Gabriel Bourque on a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value of US$700,000 in the NHL.

Bourque, 28, had eight points (two goals, six assists) in 55 regular-season games and a goal in 12 playoff games with Colorado last season.

The Rimouski, Que., native has recorded 97 points (38 goals, 59 assists) in 361 regular-season games and eight points (six goals, two assists) in 33 playoff games over eight seasons with Nashville and Colorado.

