Jets sign veteran forward Gabriel Bourque to one-year two-way contract

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Gabriel Bourque on a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value of US$700,000 in the NHL.
Bourque, 28, had eight points (two goals, six assists) in 55 regular-season games and a goal in 12 playoff games with Colorado last season.
The Rimouski, Que., native has recorded 97 points (38 goals, 59 assists) in 361 regular-season games and eight points (six goals, two assists) in 33 playoff games over eight seasons with Nashville and Colorado.
