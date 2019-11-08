Friday's Games

NHL

Tampa Bay 3 Buffalo 2

Detroit 4 Boston 2

Winnipeg 4 Vancouver 1

Edmonton 4 New Jersey 0

---

AHL

Charlotte 2 Springfield 1

Grand Rapids 4 Toronto 1

Laval 2 Cleveland 1

Syracuse 4 Belleville 3 (OT)

WB/Scranton 2 Utica 1

Binghamton 4 Rochester 3 (SO)

Hartford 2 Hershey 1

Manitoba 4 Rockford 0

Milwaukee 3 San Antonio 1

Tucson 3 Stockton 2 (SO)

San Diego 5 Bakersfield 3

---

NBA

Cleveland 113 Washington 100

Indiana 112 Detroit 106

Orlando 118 Memphis 86

Sacramento 121 Atlanta 109

Minnesota 125 Golden State 119 (OT)

Toronto 122 New Orleans 104

New York 106 Dallas 102

Denver 100 Philadelphia 97

Utah 103 Milwaukee 100

Brooklyn 119 Portland 115

L.A. Lakers 95 Miami 80

---

Saturday's games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay at Stockholm, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

---

AHL

Laval at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

---

NBA

Boston at San Antonio, 5 p.m.

New Orleans at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

---

