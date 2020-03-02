NHL sticking with emergency backup goalie rule despite wild scene in Toronto

Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares, not shown, scores his team's second goal of the game against Hurricanes emergency goalie David Ayres during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto on February 22, 2020. NHL general managers will not make any changes to the league's emergency goaltending procedure. On the first day of NHL GM meetings Monday, the topic was at the top of the agenda in the aftermath of an incident last month in Toronto. David Ayres, a 42-year-old Zamboni driver and the operations manager of a Toronto arena, had to come into a game for Carolina in the second period after the Hurricanes' two goalies got hurt against the Maple Leafs. Ayres, who has been a goaltender at practice for the Maple Leafs and their American Hockey League affiliate, ended up earning the win as Carolina beat Toronto 6-3. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn