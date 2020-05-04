Maple Leafs sign defenceman Mikko Lehtonen to one-year, entry-level contract

Canada's Sam Reinhart checks Finland's Mikko Lehtonen, from left, during the Ice Hockey World Championships final match between Canada and Finland at the Ondrej Nepela Arena in Bratislava, Slovakia, Sunday, May 26, 2019. The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed Finnish defenceman Mikko Lehtonen to a one-year, entry-level contract for the 2020-21 season, the club announced Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ronald Zak

 RZ

TORONTO - The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed Finnish defenceman Mikko Lehtonen to a one-year, entry-level contract for the 2020-21 season, the club announced Monday.

The 26-year-old is coming off a 17-goal, 49-point effort over 60 games with Jokerit to lead all Kontinental Hockey League blue-liners in scoring.

Viewed by many observers as the top European-based defenceman in 2019-20, Lehtonen is coming off a KHL all-star appearance, and was named the league's top player at his position three times from November through January.

The left-shot native of Turku added a goal and three assist in six playoff games prior to the cancellation of the KHL schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before joining Jokerit, the five-foot-11, 196-pound Lehtonen won an Swedish Hockey League title in 2016-17 as a member of HV71 and captured a bronze medal in Finland's top division in 2017-18 with Tappara.

Lehtonen has twice helped Finland win gold on the international stage — at the 2014 world junior hockey championship and the 2019 men's world championships — and also represented his country at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Lehtonen joins a crowded left side of the Leafs' defence corps that already includes Morgan Rielly, Jake Muzzin and Rasmus Sandin signed through next season. Travis Dermott, meanwhile, is set to become a restricted free agent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2020.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.